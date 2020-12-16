REVIEW: Cockburn leads Illini in route of Minnesota
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The start wasn’t what Illinois wanted as they fell behind 18-10 after seven minutes before righting the ship, finding their energy, and cruising to a 92-65 win over Minnesota on Tuesday night. Afte...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news