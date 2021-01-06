Retention of Cory Patterson signals a change in Illini recruiting strategy
CHAMPAIGN – For Cory Patterson, the waiting was the hardest part.
The former St. Louis Trinity coach who came to Illinois as a recruiter with connections to a hot market was stuck in neutral, thoughts swirling through his mind wondering where life and his career were about to take him.
As a high school coach, he was one of the best in the city, if not the best, and he could call his shots. But Patterson made the move to college athletics, where Power 5 assistant coaches have a resume that reads like an Amtrak route.
