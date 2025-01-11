Recap: No. 13 Illinois falls flat in upset loss to USC

With the football season in the books, Orange and Blue News take a (very) early look at the projected spring depth chart
Illinois held off a late rally by Washington Sunday for an 81-77 win.
Illinois All-Big Ten First Team defensive back Xavier Scott announced he will return to Illinois in 2025,
Three-star edge rusher Kingston Shaw breaks down his commitment to Illinois.
All-Big Ten left tackle J.C. Davis announced he will return to Illinois in 2025.
