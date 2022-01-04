Report: Tony Petersen out after one season as Illini offensive coordinator
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has reportedly fired offensive coordinator Tony Petersen after just one season with Illinois. The news was first reported by Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and con...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news