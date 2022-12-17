The departure of defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to take the head coaching position at Purdue is having a ripple effect. Walters plans to hire Illinois outside linebacker coach Kevin Kane as defensive coordinator, leaving at least two vacancies on the Illini staff. Reportedly, Illini head coach Bret Bielema is set to name Aaron Henry deefensive coordinator. The coaching moves were first reported by 247 Sports and now confirmed by multiple outlets.

Bielema has some big shoes to fill The Illini defensive had a resurgent two seasons under Walters. This fall, Illinois led the Big Ten and was second nationally in total defense. Walters was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the top assistant coach in college football. The Illini ranked in the top 10 in the nation in 17 major defensive categories, including leading the nation in interceptions, passing efficiency defense, fewest touchdowns allowed, and fewest yards per pass attempt. Illinois finished the regular season second in the nation in scoring defense and third in total defense. With Kane following Walters to West Lafayette, two of the main architects of that defense are departing. Kane was previously the defensive coordinator at SMU and Northern Illinois and he was a presumed candidate to backfill Walters at Illinois. Henry's name had also popped up on short lists for defensive coordinator, and that will apparently be the move that Bielema makes. The Illini head coach is set to address the media in a 2 p. press conference at State Farm Center on Saturday ahead of the basketball game vs. Alabama A&M. The Illini now have at least two vacancies to fill on the staff. It's unknown if tight ends coach Ben Miller will return after missing the entire 2022 season with serious health issues. The upheaval on the staff comes at an inopportune time. The early signing period is set for next week with the Illini set to ink it's 2023 recruiting class. Illinois is also going through practices in preparation for the ReliQuest Bowl on January 2 versus Mississippi State.

The Henry File