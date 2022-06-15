Reloaded: Underwood begins task of shaping new-look Illini
CHAMPAIGN – He had his signature slicked back hair, an Illini T-shirt and perhaps some high blood pressure. Brad Underwood’s heart was pumping Wednesday, when he sent his Illinois basketball progr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news