CHAMPAIGN – It’s the end of the season, but the ReliaQuest Bowl is also a jump start on 2023. Case in point: by working out the Illini reserves in their own practice sessions during bowl preparation, “it was almost like a mini-spring,’’ said Illini coach Bret Bielema as the Illini prepared to meet to No. 22 Mississippi State on Monday in Tampa. Running back Chase Brown, safety Sydney Brown and cornerback Devon Witherspoon opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Dfensive coordinator Ryan Walters took the Purdue job and outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane plus running backs coach Corey Patterson with him. In college athletics, nothing stays the same, so the Illini are already working toward the future while also getting ready for the present in a matchup against an SEC team.

Running back Josh McCray goes through practice for the ReliaQuest Bowl (Illinois Football)

From filling empty spots in the defensive backfield, trying to find a replacement for one of the best running backs in school history and going into a game short on assistant coaches, Bielema has his hands full. But he’s also getting ready for the future. “I’m excited for the offseason,’’ Bielema said. After officially naming Aaron Henry as the defensive coordinator earlier this week, Bielema wanted to keep the momentum from the surprising 8-4 record in the regular season, even if players are concerned about the loss of a respected coordinator and two assistant coaches. “They’ve been around a staff they loved,’’ Bielema said. “You teach kids how to build relationships and feel bad when somebody leaves after impacting your life. I’ve told them, the guy that hired those other guys is still here.’’ The revolving door in college football has been spun harder by the transfer portal, although Illinois is one of the few teams that appear to avoid bad losses in player retention this offseason. The big concern, of course, was landing a quarterback in the portal after Tommy DeVito’s request for another year was denied by the NCAA. Another year from DeVito might have been special. Despite key losses, “the team that’s (still) here and everything is established in the second year in the offense,’’ said DeVito. From the video cut ups from Texas-San Antonio in offensive coordinator Barry Lunney’s first days with this Illini to “jumps from year one to year 2 and people getting more familiar with it,’’ DeVito said. “How much the offseason would be better, how much the summer would be better just knowing the offense for a whole year and playing it makes all the difference, being able to sky-rocket in the offensive side of the ball. “Things didn’t work out for that.’’ So, the Illini went back to the Portal on Thursday, landing Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer. With DeVito getting the keys to the offense one last time, its on to the next. Altmyer didn’t play much at Ole Miss, so we won’t know for sure until spring ball what tools he has. Lunney will get busy playing to a different quarterback’s strengths following the bowl game. “He wants you to go ball, whatever your style is,’’ DeVito said. “He wants to put you in the best situation with that.’’



You teach kids how to build relationships and feel bad when somebody leaves after impacting your life. I’ve told them, the guy that hired those other guys is still here. — Illini coach Bret Bielema

Without Chase Brown -- both against Mississippi State and moving forward next season – the Illini must feel like they have replacements already on the roster, because Bielema showed little interest in the transfer portal at the position. “We don’t have the X factor in Chase,’’ said wide receiver Isaiah Williams. “I feel like we’re going to step up to the occasion.’’ Josh McCray, the bruiser who hasn’t been able to stay healthy, “almost ran me over today,’’ Bielema said Thursday. “He looks pretty good.’’ Otherwise, Reggie Love will get his share of carries against Mississippi State. Bielema must be confident in youngsters Jordan Anderson, Aidan Laughery and Kaden Feagin. The Illini also feel good at tight end, but they could use another wide receiver to join Williams. The buzz is that Simeon senior Malik Elzy is solid with Illinois and perhaps might have already quietly inked an NLI. He’ll make his announcement at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on January 7. On the line, East Carolina transfer Avery Jones could be the key at center, even if the top talent is Isaiah Adams, who is expected to move to tackle. The challenge on defense is coming up with answers if Keith Randolph and/or John Newton make the jump to the NFL. Finding the combo of size and athleticism on the portal is a premium for Big Ten teams, unless you’re Ohio State and Michigan. SEC teams are deep with freaks on the defensive line, but it’s just a harder sell for Big Ten teams. Newton is a Clearwater Central Catholic kid who grew up going to Bucs games. He expected to make a decision within a week or so after the bowl game, where he will enjoy playing on “home’’ turf in front of friends and family. “We grew up coming to Bucs games together,’’ he said. “To be able to play here and for them to watch me play on this field, it’s mind blowing. I came to a game last year around this time to see Tom Brady play, and now my family will be watching me play on this field. Life is coming full circle.’’ While Illinois is deep at linebacker, this is going to be a fresh start in the defensive backfield in search of impact players. Freshman safety Matthew Bailey is a stud moving forward, and keep an eye on Tyler Strain. The Illini also have high expectations on freshman corner Elijah Mc-Cantos, who missed most of the year after shoulder surgery. By facing turnover with the coaching staff and the NFL draft, the Illini begin working toward 2023 by facing Mississippi State in a bowl game. One season just rolls into the next.

JOIN THE ILLINI GUARDIANS