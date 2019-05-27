News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-27 11:00:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Reggie Love shines at Rivals camp

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Illinois commit Reggie Love showed off his skills last weekend at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in East St. Louis, taking home running back MVP honors. Orange and Blue News caught up with the four-star ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}