After just one year on campus, former four-star quarterback and Indiana native, Brady Allen, has entered the Transfer Portal.

How it stands now, going into Ryan Walters' inaugural season, Purdue has two quarterbacks on scholarship without a start under their belt. Mike Alaimo and incoming freshman Ryan Browne will enter January leading the quarterback room, as Browne plans to enroll early.





This will make Coach Walters and Coach Harrell’s search for a quarterback all the more important. It was expected that Harrell would already being looking for a quarterback in the transfer portal with experience in his system.

It is a disappointing departure to the portal, as Allen was tabbed as the next great Purdue Quarterback. Not even having Drew Brees on-campus coaching quarterbacks changed his mind, which is even more surprising, personally.

If the new coaching staff has not reached out to many transfer portal quarterbacks, that will definitely change, as we now have one of the least experienced quarterback rooms in the nation.