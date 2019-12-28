News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 10:13:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Redbox Bowl: Wilcox has Cal football on the right track

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist

BERKELEY, Calif. – There’s spot in the back of the press box at Memorial Stadium onthe University of California campus that’s just about as breath taking as any in college football. It has nothing ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}