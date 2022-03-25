Recruiting roundup: Transfer portal beginning to populate
In the brave new world of the portal and one-time transfer rule, college basketball rosters can be decimated or re-constructed in a flash. With the NCAA Tournament dwindling down to a Final 4 this ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news