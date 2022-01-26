RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Traditional NSD targets emerge for Illinois
The traditional natural signing period for college football opens in a week. The Illini could still add to its 2022 recruiting class, and some new offers went out. In our latest recruiting roundup,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news