Published Sep 1, 2024
Recruiting roundup: Top target sets visit, sophomore lands 5-star ranking
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Orange and Blue News breaks down where the Fighting Illini stand with some of its top recruiting targets, plus watch lists for the next three recruiting classes.

Illinois is still looking for its first commitment in the class of 2025. The Illini currently have two open scholarship for the 2025-26 season.

One of the Illini's top targets for 2025 has locked in an official visit. A priority recruit in sophomore class landed high in the initial rankings for 2027.

*****

ILLINOIS: Commit list | Offer list | Scholarship grid

*****

