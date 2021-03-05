RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Recent offers, targets in the Rivals250, & more
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The new Illinois football staff has been very active sending out new offers over the last few weeks, including a flurry of offers this first week of March. In our latest recruiting roundup, Orange ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news