Recruiting roundup: Ranking the Illini transfer needs by position
Illinois already landed one impact transfer this offseason when former Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito filled the Illini’s biggest need this offseason – a new starting quarterback. But Illinois i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news