The players on a college basketball team are rotating like never before in the sport. The transfer portal has been a game-changer and there are reportedly more than 1,250 players leaving their school at this point.

Add in that on Thursday the NCAA officially announced the long-rumored, one-time transfer without sitting out rule, and we’ve got ourselves full-fledged college basketball free agency. Here are some of the Illini’s top targets as of April 15. (Like the portal, this is subject to change daily.)

Illinois has reached out to several other players, but these are a few at the top of its wish list, including two new names. The priority for Illinois is to add a combo guard who can take some of the weight off of Andre Curbelo, and a true power forward.