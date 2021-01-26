OrangeandBlueNews - RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Illinois football newcomers

The traditional college football signing period opens on February 3, and the Illini are expected to ink two high school players that committed to new coach Bret Bielema.

Bielema has also picked up commitments from six players from the NCAA Transfer Portal, including a top running back and a safety who just played in the national championship game.

In our latest recruiting roundup, Orange and Blue News ranks the Fighting Illini newcomers for the 2021 season.