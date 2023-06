Net yet a premium member? Sign up now and get FREE access until the opening of Illinois football training camp in August. Click on the promo below to get started. Use promo code ILLINI23.

With a long list of official visits on tap, this weekend will go a long way in determining the shape of the 2024 recruiting class for Bret Bielema and the Fighting Illini.

Illinois will have nearly 30 official visitors on campus in the month of June, with the first wave arriving on Friday. The group includes three members of the Rivals250.

Bielema's staff will role out the red carpet for some of their priority recruits in the rising senior class. Orange and Blue News has details on each visitor, including two that we have on commit watch.