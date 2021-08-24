Recruiting roundup: Illini to host priority recruits

With students back on campus and a festive atmosphere expected to surround the home football game against Nebraska on Saturday, the Illinois basketball program will host an impressive group of recruits this weekend.

But this huge recruiting week includes an appetizer too: 4-star burly guard Otega Oweh is taking an official visit from Wednesday to Friday. Illinois is a recent entry into the Oweh sweepstakes, but gets to take its shot when the 6-foot-3, 170-pounder comes to campus.

Oweh, who preps at Blair Academy in New Jersey, visited Miami last weekend and Seton Hall earlier this week. Penn State, where Oweh’s brother starred in football, is also thought to be a strong contender. Illinois has been pushing particularly hard for Oweh since they offered. Getting him on campus is a good sign.

