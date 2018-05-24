Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-24 22:51:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting roundup: Illini news and notes

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher

Recruiting is a year-around endeavor, and it’s a critical time for Illinois as the staff looks to build on a solid start in the class of 2019.

Ahead of our new edition of the Block I Report, which will hit the front page this weekend, Orange and Blue News breaks downs some recent developments.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}