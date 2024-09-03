Advertisement

Recap: Illini handle Eastern Illinois 45-0

Illinois took care of business against an overmatched Eastern Illinois squad, rolling to a 45-0 win in the season opener

 • Doug Bucshon
Live: Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois game thread

Illinois battles Eastern Illinois on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. Live game thread.

 • Doug Bucshon
Four-star wing Brandon Lee sets Illinois official visit

Four-star shooting guard Brandon Lee from The Patrick School in Elizabeth, NJ has set an official visit to Illinois. 

 • Doug Bucshon
Preview: Illini open season at home vs. EIU

Preview: Illini open season at home vs. EIU

Illinois hosts EIU on Thursday. Preview, keys to the game, players to watch, and a prediction.

 • Doug Bucshon
Mailbag: Expectations coming out of summer workouts, & more

Mailbag: Expectations coming out of summer workouts, & more

Questions from subscribers answered in the Illini hoops mailbag.

 • Doug Bucshon

