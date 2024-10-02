Recruiting Roundup: Four potential flips
As the college football class of 2025 recruiting cycle speeds towards the early signing period set for December 4-6, much of the focus turns to trying to flip committed prospects. Orange and Blue N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news