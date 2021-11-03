RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Early signing period preview

It's that time of year again. One week from today, the college basketball early signing period opens, running November 10-17.

Both Illinois commitments, guards Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps, are set to sign on the first day. The class ranks No. 34 in the nation in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings.

Orange and Blue News previews signing day, including the Illini class, a sneak peek around the Big Ten, and quick rundown of recruiting on the national scene.