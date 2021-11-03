RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Early signing period preview
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It's that time of year again. One week from today, the college basketball early signing period opens, running November 10-17.
Both Illinois commitments, guards Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps, are set to sign on the first day. The class ranks No. 34 in the nation in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings.
Orange and Blue News previews signing day, including the Illini class, a sneak peek around the Big Ten, and quick rundown of recruiting on the national scene.
Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get a 30-day FREE trial. Click on the promo below to get started. Enter promo code ILLINI30.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news