Four-star forward Will Riley is having a big spring on Nike EYBL circuit with UPlay Canada. The No. 15 prospect in the class of 2025, Riley ranks sixth in the EYBL in scoring averaging 21.9 points per game.

With two vacant scholarships, Illinois may not be done trying to add players to its 2024-25 roster. Riley has emerged as a target and he has reportedly been considering reclassifying to 2024.

Riley recently trimmed his list of top schools to Kentucky, Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, and the Australian National Basketball League. Illinois is trying to crack that list and lock in a visit. Assistant coach Orland Antigua was recruiting Riley at Kentucky, so there's a connection.

Climbing in the national rankings, Riley made the case for another rankings bump with his performance at the EYBL session in Indianapolis. Running with Uplay Canada, Illinois coaches watched him poor in 42 points against Team Durant.

Riley what he showed what he is capable of when everything is clicking. The Canadian needs to add strength at the next level, but he has a dynamic offensive package.