RECAP: Illini grind out home win over Nebraska
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Just another day in the Big Ten for Illinois. In a conference that’s proved this season nothing is guaranteed, Nebraska showed why that is in a game that was probably more competi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news