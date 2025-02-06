Film Room: Illini commit LB Cam Thomas

Illinois added a late piece to its 2025 recruiting class on Monday with a commitment from two-star prospect Jack Paris.
Freshman Will Riley scored 24 points to lead Illinois to an 87-79 win over Ohio State on Sunday.
Illinois post game press conference following the 87-79 win over Ohio State on Sunday at State Farm Center.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior game film on Illinois commit Victor Singleton.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema continued his hot streak on the recruiting trail, landing four-star cornerback Victor
Illinois added a late piece to its 2025 recruiting class on Monday with a commitment from two-star prospect Jack Paris.
Freshman Will Riley scored 24 points to lead Illinois to an 87-79 win over Ohio State on Sunday.
Illinois post game press conference following the 87-79 win over Ohio State on Sunday at State Farm Center.