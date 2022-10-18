CHAMPAIGN – Not long into his tenure as the athletics director at his alma mater, Josh Whitman dropped a hashtag on the folks in orange and blue. #WeWillWin. It was both a promise and a long-term goal, perhaps a bit of wishful thinking, too. But for a former Illini tight end who had pride pumping through his veins, Whitman knew it would take some rebuilding. On his first day on the job, he jettisoned football coach Bill Cubit, covered his salary, and went with an out of the box hire in Lovie Smith, the former NFL coach who was looking for work. In the ashes of a program imploded by the misguided hire of Tim Beckman, Whitman’s first move was decisive but not overly successful. When he finally made the decision for another direction, he went with a Big Ten guy. Bret Bielema has the Illini competing for a New Year’s 6 bowl game, a Big Ten West title, and the elusive sellout. Whitman took time in removing John Groce, then landed Brad Underwood after other names fell off his list.

Illinois Fighting Illini Athletic Director Josh Whitman talks with head coach Bret Bielema after they defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 38-6 at Memorial Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Two seasons into a roster overhaul, the Illini set a school record with 21 losses in a single season. The climb was slowed by COVID, but the Illini won the conference tournament title and a regular-season title in the last two years. Despite a roster makeover and staff mutiny, Illinois basketball keeps chugging along. Congrats, Josh. You’ve done a great job in lifting Illini athletics out of the mediocrity (or worse) of the last decade or so. It’s time to give the guy a pat on the back. “It’s pretty exciting,’’ Whitman said earlier this month. “I’m really proud of where we came from. I’ve said however many times in the many years leading up to this that when we start to achieve the level we expected, it would be that much sweeter knowing where we started. I hope our fans feel that way. I know I feel that way. I know the people on the inside of the programs have felt that way. “We just have to every once in a while take a moment and appreciate where we are and what we’re doing. Just a moment. We have a lot more work to do. There’s human nature that can seep in. You have to be very disciplined in the way you think and the way you work. You have to guard against that (let down). “Keep the pedal down and stay aggressive. Make sure we take advantage here where we took all of that time to get to this place. Now, in the moment of this time, we have to take full advantage of this opportunity. Use it as a springboard of what’s to come.’’ This is rarified air for the Illini, who find themselves in the top 25 in both football and men’s basketball in the same week for the first time since 2002. The Illini are No. 18 in the football poll and will begin the year ranked No. 23 in basketball. It’s a sweet moment for Whitman, the former scholar-athlete who took over a mess left by Mike Thomas, the AD who made terrible hires, blew through the money left him by Ron Guenther and buried the Illini in such a toxic mess only the EPA could appreciate. Sure, there’s still work for Whitman to do. He’s got a massive debt hanging over the department, an unreal number north of $330 million with a service debt that’s crippling, not to mention the unknowns such as the transfer portal and NIL that could turn the college sports industry on its head.

This year, we’re centered around the idea of competing for championships. We’ve won a lot of games in intercollegiate athletics and the University of Illinois. We haven’t won as many championships as we should, as we aspire to. — Illini AD Josh Whitman