RAPID RECAP: Illinois falls to Rutgers
Illinois came out flat on Saturday, falling to Rutgers 20-14 to drop to 3-6 on the season. Rutgers running back Isaiah Pacheco rushed for 91 yards on 21 attempts to the lead the Scarlett Knights. O...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news