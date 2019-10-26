WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Dre Brown ran for a career high 131 yards and Tony Adams returned an interception for a touchdown to help slosh through the rain Saturday for a 24-6 victory at Purdue

The Fighting Illini (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) won their second straight game and claimed the Cannon Trophy for the first time since 2015.

Purdue (2-6, 1-4) has lost two in a row and five of its last six, putting their postseason hopes in peril.

It sure wasn’t easy for the offenses in a steady storm with puddles forming around the end zones and sidelines.

The Boilermakers gained only 271 total yards — 99 coming on a fourth-quarter drive for their only points.

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters scored on a 1-yard TD run late in the first half but was just 3 of 6 with 26 yards through the air.

Still, the Illini made enough plays to take control and never allowed the Boilermakers to challenge.

Brown’s 44-yard run set up James McCourt for a 38-yard field goal in the first quarter and Adams 13-yard interception return made it 10-0 early in the second.

After McCourt missed a 32-yard field goal, Brown again got Illinois into scoring position and Peters’ 1-yard plunge gave the Illini a 17-0 halftime cushion.

Stanley Green's 29-yard fumble return led to Reggie Corbin's 20-yard TD run for a 24-0 lead.

Purdue finally avoided its first shutout in nearly six years when backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw an 11-yard TD pass to Payne Durham.

Jack Plummer was 8 of 20 with 71 yards one interception for the Boilermakers.