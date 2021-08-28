RAPID RECAP: Illini hang on to beat Nebraska in Bielema debut
Illinois withstood a late rally by Nebraska to get a 30-23 win on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Illini start 1-0 as the Bret Bielema era begins in Champaign. Backup quarterback Artur Siktowski ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news