RAPID RECAP: Illini fall to UTSA
Illinois fell to 1-1 on the season on Saturday night with a 37-30 loss to UTSA at Memorial Stadium. The Roadrunners scored two touchdowns in the 4th quarter to put Illinois away. "I give a lot of c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news