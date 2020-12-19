RAPID RECAP: End of era as Illini fall to Penn State in finale
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Illinois put up a fight early under unusual circumstances on Saturday, but ultimately fell big to Penn State 56 to 21 in the season finale. The Nittany Lions had 580 yards of total offense in the r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news