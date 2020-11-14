RAPID REACTION: Illinois edges Rutgers, 23-20
A 47-yard field goal by James McCourt with :7 seconds remaining in the game gave Illinois a 23-20 win over Rutgers on Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey. Illinois rushed for 349 yards on the day, l...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news