News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-23 14:55:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Rapid reaction: Illini fall to Hawkeys

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley passed for yards and 308 yards on 18 of 34 passing to lead the Iowa Hawkeys past Illinois on Saturday, 19-10. Stanley connected with IIhmir Smith-Marsette 4 times for ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}