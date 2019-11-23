Rapid reaction: Illini fall to Hawkeys
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley passed for yards and 308 yards on 18 of 34 passing to lead the Iowa Hawkeys past Illinois on Saturday, 19-10. Stanley connected with IIhmir Smith-Marsette 4 times for ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news