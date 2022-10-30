llinois moved up five spots to No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches Poll following the win at Nebraska on Saturday. The Illini got a total of 767 votes from the panel of 63 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

The Illini landed at No. 14 in the weekly AP Top 25, up three spots from last week. Illinois jumped ahead of Penn State, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest and Syracuse after each team lost on Saturday.

Illinois now holds its highest ranking in both polls since the 2007 team was ranked N. 13 in both polls at the end of the regular season. That team went on to play No. 6 USC in the 2008 Rose Bowl game.

Illinois won four games in October for the first time since 1990 and has 7 wins for the first time since 2011.

Head coach Bret Bielema holds a winning record at Illinois, going 12-8 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten.