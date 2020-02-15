QUICK HITTERS: Ron Harper Jr. leads Rutgers past Illinois
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Ron Harper Jr. scored 27-points to lead Rutgers past Illinois 72-57 at the RAC. Rutgers improves to 18-9 and remain undefeated at home. The Illini dropped it's fourth consecutive game to fall to 18...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news