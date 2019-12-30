Quick hits: Illinois falls to Cal in the Redbox Bowl
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Illinois defense yielded nearly 400 total yards on Monday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium, as Cal rolled to a 35-20 win in the in the Redbox Bowl. Sophomore quarterback Chase Garbers passed for 274...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news