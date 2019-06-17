QB Samari Collier a top target for Illinois in 2021
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Illinois was expected to offer quarterback Samari Collier if he threw well at the Friday Night Lights Camp and the dual-threat QB from Desoto (Texas) didn't disappoint. Collier picked up the offer,...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news