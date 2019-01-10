The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines come to Champaign on Thursday evening with an unblemished 15-0 mark and have won 29 of 30 over the past two seasons. The Illini, on the other hand, are reeling, having lost four in a row and sit at 4-11 overall.

Illinois has been competitive but have found a way to lose down the stretch. The Wolverines have had two somewhat competitive games where they didn’t win by double digits out of their 15 wins.

The good news is that the Wolverines haven’t played a road game since December 4th, where they looked very pedestrian in a 62-60 win at Northwestern. The Illini are hoping that Michigan’s lack of road experience can help them, and are happy to be back home, a place they haven’t been in Big Ten play through four games.