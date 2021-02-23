OrangeandBlueNews - PREVIEW: No. 5 Illinois travels to Michigan State

It’s a 5-game race to the finish line for Illinois as they attempt to not only win a Big Ten title but to also earn a #1 seed in the NCAA tourney.

They have a pair of huge games the past week of the season, but they must also take care of business this week in 3 critical games, beginning with a matchup in East Lansing against Michigan State.

It’s not going to be easy, but it never is when you want to win a Big Ten title. Here’s a breakdown.