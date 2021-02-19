OrangeandBlueNews - PREVIEW: No. 5 Illini travel to Minnesota

The Fighting Illini will take their 6-game winning streak to Minnesota on Saturday as they take on the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota has been the ultimate Jekyll and Hyde team this season, but they are 13-1 at home and have wins against Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State and Purdue at the Barn. Despite the Illini beating up the Gophers in Champaign, this will be a tough one.

The Gophers turned a 25-point road loss to Michigan into an 18-point home win, they turned a 19-point road loss to Purdue into a win and 15-point road loss to Iowa into a home win. They love playing at home and Illinois will need to play well to win this one.