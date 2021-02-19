 OrangeandBlueNews - PREVIEW: No. 5 Illini travel to Minnesota
basketball

PREVIEW: No. 5 Illini travel to Minnesota

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst
@sturdy32
The Fighting Illini will take their 6-game winning streak to Minnesota on Saturday as they take on the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota has been the ultimate Jekyll and Hyde team this season, but they are 13-1 at home and have wins against Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State and Purdue at the Barn. Despite the Illini beating up the Gophers in Champaign, this will be a tough one.

The Gophers turned a 25-point road loss to Michigan into an 18-point home win, they turned a 19-point road loss to Purdue into a win and 15-point road loss to Iowa into a home win. They love playing at home and Illinois will need to play well to win this one.

Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) looks for an open man as Minnesota's Marcus Carr (5) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) looks for an open man as Minnesota's Marcus Carr (5) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
