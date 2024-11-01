Advertisement

Notebook: News & notes from Illini weekly press conference

Notebook: News & notes from Illini weekly press conference

News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference. The Illini host Minnesota on Saturday.

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Minnesota week: Illini coach Bret Bielema press conference

Watch: Minnesota week: Illini coach Bret Bielema press conference

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference. 

 • Doug Bucshon
Hoops hot takes: Mailbag plus takeaways from Oxford

Hoops hot takes: Mailbag plus takeaways from Oxford

Five takeaways from the Illini scrimmage versus Ole Miss plus mailbag questions answered.

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Post game press conference versus Ole Miss

Watch: Post game press conference versus Ole Miss

Illinois coach Brad Underwood press conference post game versus Ole Miss.

 • Doug Bucshon
Recap: Illlini drop exhibition game at Ole Miss

Recap: Illlini drop exhibition game at Ole Miss

Illinois fell 91-74 in an exhibition game at Ole Miss on Sunday.

 • Doug Bucshon

Published Nov 1, 2024
Preview: No. 24 Illinois hosts Minnesota
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
