News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-21 07:14:45 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: No. 21 Illini travel to Purdue

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

After having to gut out a four-point win at home over Northwestern, the No. 21 Illini now head on the road for a pair of tough games at Purdue and Michigan, two teams they handled at home. First up...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}