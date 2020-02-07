News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 12:13:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: No. 20 Illini host Maryland

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It may be the biggest game at the State Farm Center since Dee Brown was running around screens and draining 3’s on passes from Deron Williams. The Illini host the Maryland Terrapins on Friday night...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}