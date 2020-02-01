News More News
Preview: No. 19 Illinois travels to Iowa

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst
Illinois has won seven in a row and now head to Iowa City to play one of the best offensive teams in the country.

With Michigan State losing on Saturday, Illinois can take a one-game lead in the Big Ten standings with nine games left to play with a victory over the Hawkeyes.

Iowa will not make it easy, however. The #1 offense in the Big Ten can score inside and out and are very tough to beat in Iowa City. Here’s a look at the particulars.

SETTING THE STAGE

#19/19 Illinois (16-5, 8-2) at #18/18 Iowa (15-6, 6-4)

Feb. 2, 2020 // 12 p.m. CT // Iowa City, Iowa // Carver-Hawkeye Arena (15,056)

TV: FS1 – Wayne Randazzo (Play-By-Play), Nick Bahe (Analyst)

Radio: Illini Sports Network-Brian Barnhart (Play-By-Play), Deon Thomas (Analyst)

Satellite Radio: Sirius-211, XM-195, Streaming-957

Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2) moves to the basket against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) during the second half of a first round game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden.
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2) moves to the basket against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) during the second half of a first round game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
