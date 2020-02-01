Preview: No. 19 Illinois travels to Iowa
Illinois has won seven in a row and now head to Iowa City to play one of the best offensive teams in the country.
With Michigan State losing on Saturday, Illinois can take a one-game lead in the Big Ten standings with nine games left to play with a victory over the Hawkeyes.
Iowa will not make it easy, however. The #1 offense in the Big Ten can score inside and out and are very tough to beat in Iowa City. Here’s a look at the particulars.
SETTING THE STAGE
#19/19 Illinois (16-5, 8-2) at #18/18 Iowa (15-6, 6-4)
Feb. 2, 2020 // 12 p.m. CT // Iowa City, Iowa // Carver-Hawkeye Arena (15,056)
TV: FS1 – Wayne Randazzo (Play-By-Play), Nick Bahe (Analyst)
Radio: Illini Sports Network-Brian Barnhart (Play-By-Play), Deon Thomas (Analyst)
Satellite Radio: Sirius-211, XM-195, Streaming-957
