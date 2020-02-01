Illinois has won seven in a row and now head to Iowa City to play one of the best offensive teams in the country.

With Michigan State losing on Saturday, Illinois can take a one-game lead in the Big Ten standings with nine games left to play with a victory over the Hawkeyes.

Iowa will not make it easy, however. The #1 offense in the Big Ten can score inside and out and are very tough to beat in Iowa City. Here’s a look at the particulars.