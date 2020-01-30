Preview: No. 19 Illini host Minnesota
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
After a big road win at Michigan the Illini are back in Champaign for a key Big Ten game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Illini sit ½ a game behind Michigan State for first place and have...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news