Preview: Illinois vs. Minnesota
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
MORE: Behind enemy lines | Hard times for IlliniThe Fighting Illini return home to host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, Nov. 3 Kickoff is set for 2:30 pm CT on BTN. Orange and Blue News p...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news