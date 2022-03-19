Preview: Illinois vs. Houston in second round

Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get 50% off of your annual subscription. Click on the promo below to get started. Ener promo code ILL50.

GAME NOTES | SCHEDULE | ROSTER | STATS | TOURNAMENT BRACKET

Following a 54-53 victory over Chattanooga in the first round, Illinois advances to the NCAA Tournament Second Round and will face 15th-ranked Houston on Sunday.

2022 NCAA Tournament // South Region // Second Round 4 ILLINOIS (23-9, 15-5 Big Ten) vs. 5 Houston (30-5, 15-3 American) Sunday, March 20, 2022 // 11:10 am CT (12:10 pm ET) // Pittsburgh, Pa. // PPG Paints Arena

TV: CBS – Kevin Harlan (Play-By-Play), Dan Bonner & Reggie Miller (Analysts), Dana Jacobson (Reports) Illinois

Radio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network – Brian Barnhart (Play-By-Play), Deon Thomas (Analyst) National Radio: Westwood One – John Sadak (Play-By-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst) // Satellite Radio: Sirius-136, XM-203, SXM App-965