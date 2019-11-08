Preview: Illinois travels to Michigan State with bowl eligibility in sight
The surging Fighting Illini will try to notch their fourth straight victory on Saturday when they travel to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news