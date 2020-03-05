PREVIEW: Illinois goes on the road at Ohio State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Just a couple of weeks ago the Illini had lost four in a row and looked to be fighting just to make the NCAA tourney. Now, four wins later, they control their own destiny for a Big Ten title and a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news